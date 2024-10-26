Woman gangraped in front of male friend in Nayagarh, three held

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in front of her male friend while the two were returning from a temple in Fategarh police limits of Nayagarh district.

Police have arrested the three accused on Saturday morning, hours after the victim formally lodged a complaint. The incident took place on October 20 but came to light after the woman reported the matter to Fategarh police.

Investigation revealed the woman, a student, was returning with her friend from Ram Mandir in Fategarh on October 20 evening when they were intercepted by the three at forested stretch near Pithakhai village at about 6.20 pm. The accused threatened them by brandishing a knife. They tied the victim’s friend to a tree, disrobed the woman and recorded her videos.

However, the victim's ordeal did not end there as they threatened to make her videos viral and then took turns to gangrape her at knife point. The anti-socials robbed the woman and her male friend of Rs 48,000 and warned them to circulate her videos in case they reported the matter to the police.

Police said the woman did not initially report the matter apprehending her videos would be circulated. However, when the accused disseminated her videos on social media, she reached out to Nayagarh police on Friday and lodged a complaint.

A case was registered under various sections, including 70(1) (gang-rape), of BNS and Information Technology Act and police swung into action. "Basing on her complaint, we conducted raids and arrested the three suspects. It is a very sensitive case and investigation is being carried out thoroughly," Nayagarh SP S Susree told The New Indian Express.

Police seized the knife and mobile phones of all the three accused which contained the videos of the woman. Sources said while two of the accused are married, one is single. Preliminary investigation revealed they are marginal workers and are engaged as labourers and in cultivation activities. Police sources said a test identification parade will be carried out to determine if the victim is able to identify the accused. Police are also verifying if the trio has any criminal antecedents.

On the day, medical examination of the victim and the trio was conducted and police are awaiting their reports.