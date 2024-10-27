Axe on four government employees for Dana duty lapse

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday suspended four employees, including three panchayat executive officers (PEOs) and a revenue inspector (RI), for dereliction of duty during cyclone relief and rescue operations.

This was informed by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari after a review meeting on the post-cyclone relief and restoration chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

The minister said the four officials did not only fail in their assigned duty but their behaviour towards the public during the disaster was harsh which led to the disciplinary action against them.

“Similar complaints against several government officials have been brought to my notice. I have asked the district collectors concerned to look into the complaints and take suitable actions against them,” Pujari said.

He made it clear that the government will not tolerate any negligence in duty and those failing in their duty will not be spared. On the other hand, employees who performed their duties diligently and supported people during the calamity will be recognised and rewarded by the government, he added.