Axe on four government employees for Dana duty lapse

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday suspended four employees, including three panchayat executive officers (PEOs) and a revenue inspector (RI), for dereliction of duty during cyclone relief and rescue operations.
This was informed by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari after a review meeting on the post-cyclone relief and restoration chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).
The minister said the four officials did not only fail in their assigned duty but their behaviour towards the public during the disaster was harsh which led to the disciplinary action against them.
“Similar complaints against several government officials have been brought to my notice. I have asked the district collectors concerned to look into the complaints and take suitable actions against them,” Pujari said.
He made it clear that the government will not tolerate any negligence in duty and those failing in their duty will not be spared. On the other hand, employees who performed their duties diligently and supported people during the calamity will be recognised and rewarded by the government, he added.
Pujari said the government has now shifted its focus to restoration work and rehabilitation of the affected people.
“We will make an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas to know the extent of damage. Instructions have been issued to Revenue, Agriculture, Cooperation and Statistics departments for a joint survey and submit a report to the government within seven days. Once the weather clears, our officials will visit the affected areas to gather more information on the ground. Compensation for crop loss and damaged to houses will be announced after getting the report,” he added.
Replying to a query, Pujari said, the state is trying to send a preliminary report on the damage caused to crops, houses and public property to the Central government within a day or two. A final report will be submitted after a week.
He said a Central team is also likely to visit for damage assessment soon. Before the release of Central assistance, the state government will utilise funds available with it for restoration and rehabilitation works by disbursing it on its own.
He said relief operation would continue till situation improves and the district administration will take a call on it.