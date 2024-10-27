Farmers seek assessment of crop loss and compensation

JAGATSINGHPUR: Heavy rainfall and strong winds caused by Cyclone Dana have damaged paddy, millet, and other vegetable crops across Jagatsinghpur district, leaving farmers distressed about their losses.

Although the district administration maintains that the crops can recover once the rainwater is discharged from the fields, farmers remain unconvinced and are calling for a proper assessment of crop loss.

Sources indicate that strong winds of up to 50 to 60 km/h have impacted paddy fields across several hectares in Harishpur, Gopalpur, Bidyadharpur, Chapda, Gokulpur, Eradanga, Deulishai, Ramchandrapur, Purnabasant, Redhua, Kotakona, Adheikula, Sanatihada, and other villages in Raghunathpur, as well as in blocks such as Kujang, Erasama, Biridi, Balikuda, and Naugaon.

The paddy crops, which were in their panicle stage, were flattened by the storm, while millet crops in the Biridi area, also nearing harvest, suffered significant damage. Vegetable crops were similarly affected. The district administration reported a loss of paddy crops on over 2,498 hectares but later stated that the damage was not permanent and that recovery was possible after water is drained from the fields. However, farmers are urging immediate discharge of excess water from their lands.