BJD leaders demolish plaque at Odisha's Pallahara hospital over name exclusion

ANGUL: Peeved over non-inclusion of their names in the plaque put up for an upcoming Aahaar Kendra at Pallahara hospital complex, BJD block chairman Rinarani Nayak along with zilla parishad member Sabitri Majhi demolished the structure in the presence of hundreds of BJD workers on Sunday.

Sources said the Roads and Buildings department is going to construct the Aahaar Kendra within Pallahara hospital premises for around Rs 96 lakh. Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik was on the day scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the kendra in presence of BJP MLA Ashok Mohanty.

However, when Nayak saw that the plaque bore the names of only the minister and the MLA, she got irked and along with ZP member Majhi demolished the structure with an axe before the minister arrived for the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

Police officials on the spot tried to dissuade them but to no avail. Later in the afternoon, Naik and Mohanty arrived for the event and laid the foundation stone without the plaque.

Attempts to elicit response from the local MLA, BDO and police officials on the incident proved futile. As per sources, officials of the R&B department lodged an FIR at Pallahara police station in this connection.