Two BJD leaders detained for derogatory social media posts against Dharmasala MLA

JAJPUR: Two BJD youth leaders were detained for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on Dharmasala legislator Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo on social media on Sunday.

Dharmasala police said BJD youth leaders Subrat Kumar Dhal and Manas Mohanty were detained basing on a complaint filed by Biswajit Swain, a BJP worker of Deulipal village. In the complaint, Swain said Subrat, Manas and one Chandan Lenka had been posting defamatory videos and posts against Sahoo on social media platforms. The three used abusive and vulgar language against the legislator, Swain stated in his complaint.

“The posts have absolutely no resemblance to truth and reality. Moreover, the posts are defamatory and abusive in nature and intended to tarnish the image of legislator Sahoo,” the complaint stated.

As the news of Dhal and Mohanty’s detention spread, former Dharmasala legislator Pranab Balabantray along with hundred of his supporters reached the police station and alleged the BJD workers are being harassed by the cops. Additional SP Anirudha Routray held discussions with Balabantray.