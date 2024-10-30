Anna Bhoga at Samaleswari shrine from December

SAMBALPUR: Devotees will soon get Anna Bhoga at Samaleswari temple from December this year.

The Samaleswari Temple Trust Board announced that the service will be resumed owing to demand from devotees. While the Bhoga was served till 2020, following the Covid-19 outbreak, it was halted for nearly two years. Subsequently, when the SAMALEI scheme was announced, the Bhoga service could not be resumed due to construction work for redevelopment of the shrine. Even though it has been around 10 months since the temple was inaugurated after redevelopment, in the absence of a Bhoga Ghara, the temple authorities are yet to resume the service.

Recently, the Samaleswari Temple Trust Board decided to construct the Bhoga Ghara on the shrine premises on its own. President of Temple Trust Board, Sanjay Babu said, “We had approached the state government as well as OBCC, which is executing the project to start and expedite the work on the Bhoga Mandap. But in absence of any favourable response, we took the decision to develop it with the trust’s funds. A shed near the pilgrim facility will be enclosed from all sides for the Bhoga Ghara”. He said the Board has ordered material for building the facility and work will be completed within 20 days.

Official sources said around Rs 15-Rs 17 lakh will be spent on the development of the Bhoga Ghara. The sides of the identified shed will be covered with teracotta bricks and a design has been prepared in symmetry with the overall design of the re-developed temple to compliment it.