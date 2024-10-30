Odisha government bans dance in bars, introduces strict regulations for musical performances

BHUBANESWAR: The state government amended the Odisha Excise Rules on Tuesday, disallowing dance in bars, in line with the new policy announced in August.

The policy prohibits dance bars but allows women aged 21 and above to be engaged in musical programs or orchestras in licensed ‘on shops’ that sell foreign liquor and IMFL for consumption on the premises, provided they obtain prior written permission from the commissioner.

According to the amended rules, a license will be granted if the premises are equipped with CCTV cameras in appropriate places, including the performance stage, and have mechanisms to ensure that the footage cannot be tampered with and is recorded continuously.

The recorded footage from the CCTV cameras will be made available to the IIC of the respective police stations and the OIC of excise stations. Performers are required to wear attire that maintains public decency, and the performance stage must be bounded by a railing three feet high, with a minimum distance of five feet between the railing and the customers.

The Excise Department has also prescribed specifications for performance stages, requiring bars to provide separate washroom and locker facilities for women performers, as well as free travel arrangements to ensure their safety and security. Smoking will not be allowed in the establishment in accordance with the prohibition of smoking in public places rules.