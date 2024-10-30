Odisha to lease out eight airstrips for flight training institutes

BHUBANESWAR: After unveiling a new air connectivity policy, the Odisha government is all set to lease out eight airstrips in the state for establishment of flight training institutes.
Sources said, the Commerce and Transport department has decided to lease out minimum 1,000 sqm space at its eight airstrips for establishment of flight training organisations on design, build, operate, and maintain (DBOM) basis.
The airstrips where the training institutes will come up are Tusra in Balangir district, Hirakud (Jamadarpali) in Sambalpur, Gotma in Nuapada, Padampur (Sativata) in Bargarh, Phulbani (Gudari) in Kandhamal, Rairangpur (Dandbose) in Mayurbhanj, Raisuan and Barbil in Keonjhar.
The lessee will develop the infrastructure of the flight training institute and operate it for a period of five years, which is extendable by five more years subject to fulfilling all the criteria, and at the discretion of the government.
The Transport department will provide limited lease rights over the land parcel, where suitable structures and other associated infrastructure like apron will be constructed or already constructed to carry out the activities of the flight training institute as per the statutory regulations.
“The department has already floated bids for selection of agencies, which can submit their respective proposals after visiting the site and ascertaining the conditions, location, surroundings, climate, availability of power, water and other utilities for construction at their own cost,” the source said.
Apart from the Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI) at Bhubaneswar and Birasal in Dhenkanal, the state has two private institutes. In March this year, the state government had decided to set up a Rs 562 crore aviation training centre to meet future demand for pilots and skilled personnel in the sector.
The state cabinet had also approved the proposal to set up Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre (BPAC) at Birasal airstrip to provide training for pilots, simulators and cabin crew.
The last cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had cleared a new air connectivity policy that offers substantial financial incentives to airlines for launching new domestic and international air routes.
Meanwhile, the state government has also sought proposals to hire a twin engine IFR turbo prop aircraft having the capacity for two pilots and six passengers with all safety norms as prescribed by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for flying of VIPs, including Governor, chief minister, ministers and other dignitaries.