Odisha to lease out eight airstrips for flight training institutes

BHUBANESWAR: After unveiling a new air connectivity policy, the Odisha government is all set to lease out eight airstrips in the state for establishment of flight training institutes.

Sources said, the Commerce and Transport department has decided to lease out minimum 1,000 sqm space at its eight airstrips for establishment of flight training organisations on design, build, operate, and maintain (DBOM) basis.

The airstrips where the training institutes will come up are Tusra in Balangir district, Hirakud (Jamadarpali) in Sambalpur, Gotma in Nuapada, Padampur (Sativata) in Bargarh, Phulbani (Gudari) in Kandhamal, Rairangpur (Dandbose) in Mayurbhanj, Raisuan and Barbil in Keonjhar.

The lessee will develop the infrastructure of the flight training institute and operate it for a period of five years, which is extendable by five more years subject to fulfilling all the criteria, and at the discretion of the government.

The Transport department will provide limited lease rights over the land parcel, where suitable structures and other associated infrastructure like apron will be constructed or already constructed to carry out the activities of the flight training institute as per the statutory regulations.