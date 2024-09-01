'Kelucharan Awards' for four noted artistes

BHUBANESWAR: The Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Award 2024 will be presented to renowned Odissi danseuse Kumkum Lal. Guru Lakshmikanta Palit and Guru Dhaneswar Swain will be honoured with lifetime achievement award in the field of music and percussion respectively. In the field of cinema, the award will be presented to veteran actor Uttam Mohanty.

This was informed by Odissi dancer Ratikant Mohapatra on Saturday. The award, carrying a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, and a citation, will be presented at the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra (GKCM) Award Festival 2024. It will be hosted from September 5 to 11 at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar.

The Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Yuva Prativa Samman with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a citation will be presented to four artistes under the age of 40 in the field of classical dance and Odissi music.

Pompi Paul and Rajnita Mehra will receive the award for Odissi dance, while Avijit Das will be honoured for his dedication to Kuchipudi and Rohita Pradhan to Odissi music (mardala).