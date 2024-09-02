Body exhumed for autopsy: Will Rourkela’s Sirin get justice?

ROURKELA: Pressure is on Kutra police to crack the mystery behind the death of Sirin Naaz whose body was exhumed for autopsy by an expert medical team even as community members took out a march in Rourkela on Sunday seeking justice for the 27-year-old woman.

Sirin died suddenly on August 27 and her body was buried at Khatkurbahal the next day. Her brother Wasim Akram filed a written complaint with police on August 29 basing on which a case of murder was registered and Sirin’s body exhumed for autopsy on Saturday with the help of a scientific team amid heavy deployment of police personnel.

Ongoing investigation does not rule out possibility of foul play and all angles are being covered, police said.

Sirin, who belonged to Nala Road in Rourkela, had got married to Munawar Raza of Khatkurbahal within Kutra police limits on October 29, 2019. The couple has a three-year-old son. Munawar’s family is financially better than that of Sirin whose brother Wasim alleged she was often tortured by her husband to get a divorce.

Wasim said, on the afternoon of August 27, he received a call and was told Sirin’s blood pressure had dropped abruptly. Another call a few minutes later informed that she had passed away.

After reaching Sirin’s in-laws’ place, he tried to see the face of her sister which was draped in cloth but he was physically prevented by a group of women from doing so, he said.