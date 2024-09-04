CSC operators exploit Subhadra applicants in Odisha

CUTTACK: Taking advantage of the mad rush for registration of names under Subhadra Yojana, the common services centres (CSCs) have reportedly started to exploit women by demanding more money towards correction of their Aadhaar cards.

September 17 being the launch date of Subhadra, the process of filing application has already commenced. As correct mobile number and error-free Aadhaar card are mandatory to apply for the scheme, women are making a rush at different CSCs across the district.

According to government guideline, the CSCs are required to collect Rs 50 for rectification of error in names, phone numbers and the address mentioned in Aadhaar cards. While one has to pay Rs 100 for biometric fingerprints, no fee is required for applying for new Aadhaar card.

However, the CSCs are found to be collecting quadruple the amount fixed towards providing these services. Instead of taking Rs 50, the operators of CSCs are forcing the women to pay Rs 200 for correction of Aadhaar cards. Similarly, they are collecting Rs 250 to Rs 300 towards biometric fingerprint. The women are also being forced to pay Rs 200 to Rs 250 for new Aadhaar cards.

It is mandatory to display the amount of fees to be submitted for availing these services but the CSCs operators are violating the guideline. Though the facility is available in post offices, the number of Aadhaar cards corrected within the stipulated time there is far less than the CSCs. Hence, women are preferring to go to the CSCs for the services, sources said.

Sources said mostly, illiterate women belonging to rural areas are being exploited by the CSC operators. In Cuttack district, around eight lakh women will be benefited from the flagship programme of the state government.

A senior officer of the district administration said strict action will be taken against operators of CSCs indulging in the unscrupulous practice.