'Lucky' boy survives fall from speeding train in Odisha; rescued after spending hours away from tracks at night

SAMBALPUR: A 10-year-old boy had a providential escape after accidentally falling off a speeding train near Rairakhol railway station on the wee hours of Wednesday. He was rescued with minor injuries by RPF personnel a few hours later.

According to reports, the kid identified as Pritish Pragyan Hota was travelling to Bhubaneswar with his family in the Durg-Puri Express. At around 2 am, when his parents were sleeping, Pritish went to the bathroom without informing them, but while coming back, he was pulled by the force of the speeding train as the door of the coach was open and fell off the train, near Angarpada village, which is around 4 km away from Rairakhol railway station.

Though the kid sustained minor injuries, with no way out, he sat a few metres away from the tracks in the dark.

Around an hour later, a good train passing through the route noticed the kid and informed Rairakhol railway station, following which the RPF team rescued him.

On the other hand, when the family found the child missing, they got down at Dhenkanal station and while inquiring there, they were informed that the boy was rescued from Rairakhol. Subsequently, the family came back to Rairakhol and saw him at the hospital.

An RPF officer stationed at Rairakhol informed that, “The boy was rescued around 5 am on Wednesday. Except for the injuries he got due to the fall, there was no other problem.”