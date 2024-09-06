Odisha: Godabarish Mishra model primary schools in each panchayat soon, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the state government is committed to reforming the education system in line with the National Education Policy and necessary steps are being taken in the direction.

Addressing a function organised to celebrate Teachers’ Day at Lok Seba Bhawan, Majhi said the government is soon going to implement the Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamika Vidyalaya scheme which will ensure quality education at the grassroots. Under the scheme, one model school will be established in each panchayat of the state.

He said the state government has launched the Madho Singh Hath Kharch scheme to reduce the dropout rate. As many as three lakh tribal students will benefit from the financial assistance.

The chief minister said, “Teachers not only shape the future of students but also build the future of society. They are the guiding lights of society.” He urged teachers to focus not only on providing excellent education but also instilling values, ethics, and ideals in students.

School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Ganda emphasised that knowledge is impossible without teachers. Teachers shape lives and character, and the government is working to enhance education quality, aiming to make Odisha a leading education hub in the country, he said.

Majhi presented the Chief Minister’s Education Award, Chief Minister’s Odia Language stipend, and awards to Class 10 and 12 toppers from Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas and 391 students who excelled in the High School Certificate examination.

He also virtually joined the district-level programme and presented awards to 44,728 students from 30 districts. At the state-level, 287 students, at district-level 3,128, at block-level 32,208 and at the municipal corporation-level 1,903 students were awarded the Meritorious Student Award. Similarly, a total of 7,160 students from the state were awarded the Odia Bhasa Bruti scholarship.

Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the students who were honoured here by the chief minister should keep in mind that this is not a mere felicitation but a resolve. Odisha students are being praised globally in education, sports and other fields, he said.