Odisha villagers detain Tata Power officials over forced entry to house

BARIPADA: Irate villagers of Gulamundhakata village within Bangiriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj district detained six officials from enforcement team of Tata Power North Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) on Thursday after they allegedly entered the home of a woman, who was alone, without permission.

According to reports, the woman, who was at home with her baby, was alarmed upon seeing the six officials. Neither did they wear ID cards nor showed any official identification. Fearing for her safety, she fled to a nearby paddy field and sought help. Surprisingly, the officials also followed her to the field.

As soon as villagers saw this, they intervened and an altercation ensued. Irked with the behaviour of the officials, the villagers detained them for several hours.

The situation turned worse as hundreds of villagers gathered, demanding that legal action be taken against the team. A confrontation between the villagers and the officials led to injuries.

Bangiriposi IIC Rojalin Behera, along with a police team, Bangiriposi BDO Manas Ranjan Patra, and some BJP party workers reached the place to resolve the situation. Although most of the officials were eventually released, one remained detained by the villagers due to unresolved grievances.

The woman said the officials entered her house when none of her family members was present. The tension continues in the village till the report was filed.