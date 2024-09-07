Odisha govt to take action against those who dupe Subhadra applicants

BHUBANESWAR: Drawing flak from various quarters for failing to check unauthorised collection of money from Subhadra applicants, the Odisha government has directed collectors of seven districts to take stringent action against anganwadi workers or ICDS staff found indulging in such unscrupulous activities.

The Women and Child Development department has asked collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Puri to initiate action against people demanding money for Subhadra Yojana application forms and related activities.

In a letter to the collectors, additional secretary of the department Jyoti Ranjan Nayak said as per the Subhadra guidelines, applicants should get the forms free of cost at all anganwadi centres and Mo Seva Kendras (common service centres). “However, the feedback received from Subhadra toll free helpline number indicated that anganwadi workers in some areas are demanding money from the beneficiaries for providing the application forms and their submission,” he said.

The collectors have been instructed to inquire into the allegations and take stringent action against such corrupt practice. The department has shared a list of places from where the allegations were received. The places include Khaira in Balasore district, Dhamnagar in Bhadrak, Ward No.13 in Cuttack, Tirtol in Jagatsinghpur, Rasulpur in Jajpur, Aul in Kendrapara and Pipili and Kakatpur in Puri district.

Sources said, Kendrapara district administration has withheld the remuneration of two anganwadi workers for allegedly demanding money for application forms. Action will also be taken against two common service centres for asking for money.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to launch an awareness campaign from Saturday to disseminate information on Subhadra Yojana. At a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, it has been decided that awareness Raths will cover all areas of the state to educate women about the scheme and alert them against fraudulent activities.

The chief secretary asked the officials to take the help of both mainstream and social media to share information of the scheme and check rumours besides ensuring that beneficiaries are not harassed at any point.