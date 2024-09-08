Home guards, constables of West Odisha get one-day Nuakhai leave

SAMBALPUR/BHUBANESWAR: In a rare gesture, Odisha Police on Saturday announced a one-day Nuakhai leave for its lower ranked personnel posted in western Odisha.

IG, Northern Range Himansu Lal told The New Indian Express, that the police personnel in the rank of home guard and constables have been given a day’s leave to celebrate the festival. Sources said as the Armed Police Reserve (APR) and lower rank personnel will remain off duty on Sunday, personnel from neighbouring districts will be deployed in Sambalpur to maintain law and order during the festival, which will coincide with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s visit to the district.

However, police officers in the rank of ASI and above will report to work and may be allowed to avail a compensatory off at a later date, said sources. Sambalpur SP, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said, “Considering the significance of Nuakhai for the people of western Odisha, the district police force except officers have been given a holiday for Nuakhai. Since the officers have better threat perception of the local areas, they have been asked to remain present at their respective stations given the chief minister’s visit. Additionally, extra forces have been sent from the headquarters to oversee security arrangements during the chief minister’s visit.”

The officers will be compensated with a special leave later, he added Meanwhile, security has been tightened for the two-day visit of the chief minister to the district. As many as 30 platoons of police force has been deployed in the city. The chief minister will attend the launch of CM-Kisan Yojna in Sambalpur and attend Nuakhai Bhetghat events in the city.