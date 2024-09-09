CM joins Odisha in the Nuakhai celebration

SAMBALPUR: Cultural hub of western Odisha, Sambalpur erupted in joy as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined locals in celebrating the mass agrarian festival of Nuakhai on Sunday.

Alongside his wife Priyanka Marandi, the chief minister immersed himself in the festivities, indulging in traditional Sambalpuri cuisine and sweet ‘kheer’ made of freshly harvested Nabanna rice, at the revered Maa Samaleswari temple.

The chief minister started his visit to the city by seeking blessings of Maa Samalei at Samaleswari temple. Donning a Sambalpuri jacket over his regular white kurta pyjama, the chief minister was welcomed by a huge crowd as he visited the city for the first time after assuming office.

Addressing mediapersons, Majhi, conveyed his greetings to all on the festival and said, “I had always wanted to come to Sambalpur during Nuakhai and celebrate the festival. I am glad the MLA and several other social organisations invited me so that I could come here on such an auspicious occasion. I prayed to Maa Samaleswari for the prosperity and happiness of the people here.”After having the Nabanna and several other local delicacies for lunch, the chief minister left for the Nuakhai Bhetghat programme organised by Marwari Yuva Manch in the city. Later, he left for Gangadhar Meher University for the launch of CM Kisan Yojana.

In the evening, the chief minister again visited Samaleswari temple to attend a Nuakhai bhetghat programme organised by Samaleswari Yubak Sangha.

He then went on to attend Nuakhai Bhetghat Organised by Odisha Sanskrutik Samaja at Aranyak Mancha in Jharuapada area of the city. He attended another such programme organised by Chitrotapala Yuvak Sangha at Balunkeshwar Kalyan Mandap in Nandapara area of the city before leaving for Ashok Niwas in Burla for night halt.

The chief minister is scheduled to leave for Bhubaneswar on Monday morning.