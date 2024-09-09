Deep Depression to inflict heavy rains in North and Coastal Odisha today

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall (over 200 mm) in parts of Odisha on Monday as the weather system over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression within the next 24 hours.

The depression lied over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 pm on Sunday, about 150 km south-southeast of Puri, 180 km east-southeast of Gopalpur, 190 km south of Paradip, 250 km south of Chandbali, 240 km east of Kalingapatnam and 350 km south-southwest of Digha.

It is likely to move nearly northwards towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression by Monday, said the national weather forecaster.

Thereafter, the system is expected to move west-northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Puri and Digha later in the afternoon. It will continue to further move west-northwestwards across Odisha, adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two days.

Under the influence of the system, one or two places in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack and Dhenkanal may receive extremely heavy rainfall while a few places in these five districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall (70 mm to 200 mm) on Monday.

“The system’s maximum impact over the state will be on Monday. Many districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director Manorama Mohanty. Due to the rainfall forecast, met office has advised to postpone application of fertilisers and chemicals in agricultural fields, regulate activities in mining areas and move out from kutcha houses and shift to safer places.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on the day, Jeypore in Koraput received very heavy rains (120 mm). Gopalpur received 37.6 mm rains between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm followed by Koraput 32.2 mm. Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also received rains on the day.

Due to the heavy downpour, Kolab river in Koraput district witnessed an increase in the water level. Special relief commissioner’s (SRC) office has asked the collectors to submit reports of damage, if any, because of the heavy rainfall activity.