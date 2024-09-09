Heavy rain triggers flood fear in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Heavy rains for the last 24 hours has given rise to fear of flood in several villages in Kundra block of Koraput district.

With Kolab and Bori rivers in spate, the district administration started evacuating residents of villages on the banks to safer places on Sunday evening. Sources said the district received an average 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. While Boipariguda block recorded around 200 mm, Jeypore block received 170 mm rainfall.

The floodwater of Kolab and Bori river has marooned several villages including Digapur, Ghumar and Masigaon. On the other hand, as many as 50 villages have been cut-off from the main land. Meanwhile, the district administration has alerted block officials to remain prepared for any exigency.

Sources said special teams are monitoring the flood situation in Kundra, Jeypore, Boipariguda,Borigumma and Kotpad where flood fear looms large if the rains continue for next 24 hours. Official sources said around 50 families of Digapur panchayat were taken to safer places on the day.

As per preliminary reports, paddy and sugarcane crop over 5,000 acre land in Kundra block have been submerged. This apart, several roads and culverts have been damaged due to the rains. A major portion of road near Chandra Pada in Boipariguda block was washed away.

Sources said most business establishments, markets and shops in Jeypore, Boipariguda, Koraput, Borigumma and Kotpad areas remained closed on the day while traffic was hit on state and national highways in the district. Koraput district emergency officer Gyanajeet Tripathy said revenue and block officials are monitoring the flood situation in different areas of Jeypore sub-division and necessary steps are being taken up to prevent loss of life and property.