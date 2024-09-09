IMD warns of torrential rainfall in Odisha's Kendrapara, fishermen dock harbour

KENDRAPARA: Large numbers of marine fishermen in and around the district anchored at local harbours and jetties on Sunday following a weather alert from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD forecasted three days of torrential rain and gusty winds starting Monday due to a developing depression over the sea.

The weather system is anticipated to move towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and may intensify into a deep depression by Monday. The Met Office has issued a warning for heavy rainfall over the next three days, advising fishermen to avoid going to the sea.

Assistant fisheries officer in Paradip Bijay Kar stated that the Fisheries department has instructed boats to return and is using loudspeakers to warn against venturing into the sea.

Many boats have already returned to shore, with only those that had been out at sea for several days still making their way back. The department is taking steps to ensure compliance with safety measures.

Due to the recent inclement weather which was aggravated by multiple low-pressure systems in July and August, many fishermen were forced to halt activities for about three weeks. The new depression has further disrupted their operations, leaving their livelihoods uncertain.

Narayan Haldar, president of the Odisha Masyajibi Forum, expressed concern about the impact on fishermen, who are facing another setback during the peak fishing season.

The adverse weather has also led to a surge in the price of Hilsa fish, a seasonal delicacy, which has risen from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 per kilogram in local markets due to reduced availability.

Haripada Behera, a fisherman from Ramanagar, said while they catch various fish throughout the year, the monsoon season is crucial for Hilsa and other prized catches. The ongoing weather conditions have made it challenging for fishermen to capitalise on this peak season, he added.