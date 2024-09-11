Trains diverted due to railway yard restructuring in Sambalpur station

SAMBALPUR: As part of upgrading and modernising key stations across the country, a major yard restructuring work is being undertaken at Sambalpur railway station. For the purpose, the East Coast Railway (ECoR), has announced temporary diversion of a few trains to ensure smooth operations during the construction period.

Sambalpur railway station plays a pivotal role in regional logistics and passenger transport, being one of the critical stations under the ECoR zone. Under the modernisation project two new platforms will be constructed, extending the station’s capacity to handle more trains and passengers.

Moreover, additional lines are being added to facilitate the easy movement and control of trains, reducing delays and enhancing punctuality. It will also ensure a more streamlined, efficient rail service for passengers and goods traffic alike. Once completed, passengers can expect smoother train operations, reduced waiting times and enhanced overall service quality.

This comprehensive yard remodelling will involve shifting the Bay Line, Loco Reversal Line and Inspection Carriage Siding. This apart, the Bay Line will also be extended to a full-length platform as part of this modernisation work.

The project is expected to take four-and-a-half months (135 days). Once completed, trains will be able to enter Sambalpur station smoothly, without detention at nearby stations.

Due to the restructuring, five pairs of trains will be diverted via Sambalpur city station, bypassing Sambalpur station. However, these diverted trains will have a 5-minute stoppage at Sambalpur city station for passenger convenience. The trains include Puri-Rourkela-Puri Express (18126/18125), LTT-Bhubaneswar-LTT Express (12879/12880), LTT-Puri-LTT Express (22865/22866), Lalgarh-Puri-Lalgarh Express (20471/20472) and Puri-Jodhpur-Puri Express (20813/20814).

The diversion will remain in effect from third week of September, 2024 till first week of February, 2025.

The Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda MEMU train will be cancelled between September 20, 2024 and February 5, 2025.