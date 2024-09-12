Flood-hit farmers in Odisha fear pest attack

JEYPORE: Even as excess rainwater has started receding from farm land across Koraput district, farmers are now apprehensive of their crops getting damaged in pest attacks.

Preliminary reports indicate around 5,000 of farm land was submerged following heavy rains in Jeypore and Koraput sub-divisions. Flood water has damaged paddy, sugarcane and maize crops in at least 100 villages of Kundra , Kotpad and Borigumma blocks.

Meanwhile, a team led by Koraput chief district agriculture officer Pradip Mohanty visited Kundra, Kotpad and Borigumma blocks to assess the crop damage caused by the recent rains. “Our agriculture staff in coordination with revenue teams are conducting crop damage survey in various areas and the reports will be available soon. Farmers who have lost more than 30 per cent of their crop will be entitled for relief as per norms”, he said, adding the farmers can avail subsidy of `500 per acre to buy pesticide.