Heroic rescue: Man saved from tree hollow in flooded Potteru River

MALKANGIRI: In a dramatic seven-hour operation, fire service and ODRAF teams successfully rescued a 45-year-old man from a tree hollow in the flooded Potteru River early on Wednesday morning.

Identified as Irma Madkami, a resident of Murbanpalli village in Podia block, he had sought refuge in the hollow after the water level surged unexpectedly.

He had been at Potteru River on Tuesday morning to retrieve his fishing boat. Due to the strong flood currents, he was unable to sail the boat back and was forced to abandon it. To escape the rising waters, he took shelter in the tree hollow.

Upon learning of the incident, the locals informed Podia fire service team and police. Girkanpally panchayat sarpanch, PEO N. Rushikesh Rao, and Podia police station SI Nirod Kumar Bagh reached the spot around 9 pm on Tuesday, following directions from the Podia block development officer. They identified Madkami and coordinated the rescue.

The rescue teams, braving the powerful floodwaters, began their operation at approximately 11 pm. After a gruelling seven hours, they successfully brought Madkami out early on Wednesday morning. After receiving necessary medical care, he was reunited with his family.