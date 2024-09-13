Four villages in Cuttack district declared bird flu-infected zones

CUTTACK: Around four villages of Mahanga block in Cuttack district have been declared as bird flu-infected zones following an outbreak in Endara and Balia gram panchayats under Derabish block of Kendrapara district.

Sources said the declaration came as the four villages - Olakana, Haladia, Itamunduli and Itikura - are located within 1 km radius of the said gram panchayats in Kendrapara.

Chief district veterinary officer (CDVO) Dr Bibhu Ranjan Das said as per protocol, a total 151 villages in Cuttack district including 31 of Nischintakoili block and 124 in Mahanga located within 10 km radius of Endara and Balia have been designated as surveillance zones or buffer zones.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), steps have been initiated to ensure 100 per cent culling of chickens and ducks in these four villages. The carcasses and eggs will be buried as per procedure. The farms will be properly disinfected to contain spread of the virus, Dr Das added.

“The culling process began on Wednesday. Our rapid response teams (RRTs) have so far culled 3,000 chickens from two poultry farms in the four villages. The carcasses were buried in deep pits and the commercial poultry farms disinfected,” Das said.

While there are nine commercial poultry farms in the four villages, no chicken was found in around seven of them as the owners sold their stock soon after confirmation of the outbreak.

“We have also started culling chickens and ducks kept by individuals at their houses. This apart, we are also monitoring the death of poultry birds in surveillance zones. Villagers are being sensitised and advised not to consume chicken for next three months by distribution of leaflets and mike announcements,” Das informed.