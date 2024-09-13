Genetically-improved Amrit Catla to boost farm income

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh released Amrit Catla, a genetically-improved variety of catla (Labeo catla), at Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Bhubaneswar here on Thursday.

The National Freshwater Fish Brood Bank (NFFBB) of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) received the Amrit Catla to ensure its wider distribution and availability for farmers across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “The development of genetically-improved variety of catla is a significant milestone in freshwater aquaculture and it aligns with the institute’s efforts to enhance fish seed quality and income of fish farmers.

CIFA director PK Sahoo said field trials of the new variety conducted in Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and Maharashtra demonstrated its ability to reach an average weight of 1.8 kg in polyculture systems, compared to 1.2 kg for local strains in one year. The variety that received the best technology award recently has been officially trademarked as CIFA Amrit Catla.

Union minister of state George Kurian appreciated the contribution of scientists for fisheries development as well as nation building. On this occasion, technology licensing agreement for two technologies - FRP pabda hatchery and FRP carp hatchery was handed over to Neha Fabrications, Hooghly.

The ministers also launched the Rangeen Machhli app developed by the institute on ornamental fish species. Deputy director general of Fisheries Science at ICAR JK Jena was present.