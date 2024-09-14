Odisha poultry traders host 350 kg chicken feast to combat bird flu fears

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to put an end to the bird flu fear among the public, the Poultry Traders’ Association of Odisha on Friday distributed biryani and other food items prepared from chicken among people free of cost.

Over 3.5 quintal of biryani, pakora and other chicken dishes were distributed to end the misconceptions regarding bird flu, spread awareness among people and demonstrate the safety of consuming properly-cooked chicken items.

“Around 1,200 people joined the awareness programme and ate biryani and chicken pakora served by our association. The main objective of the event was to sensitise people that nothing happens if we consume properly-cooked chicken items,” said association secretary Jyotikanta Mohapatra.

He said the hesitation among people to buy chicken after outbreak of bird flu in some farms in Puri has severely affected the poultry industry in Odisha. “While the panic and hesitation is mostly due to misinformation, it has dealt a huge blow to the entire industry,” he said.

According to the association, poultry farmers, traders, suppliers and other stakeholders have been left in the lurch as chicken consumption has declined by 80 to 90 per cent in the recent days following reports of bird flu outbreak near Puri and the city outskirts. Mohapatra said the revenue loss has already run into hundreds of crores of rupees for the poultry industry, affecting livelihood of more than 12 lakh people associated with it directly and indirectly.

Hoping that their awareness drive will encourage people to buy chicken, association leaders requested the state government not to create panic by announcing further curbs.

Instead of imposing curbs, the administration should educate people and stakeholders on dos and don’ts that need to be followed while consuming chicken in the event of bird flu to prevent the poultry industry from suffering loss of crores of rupees, they said. Association president Prabodh Sahani sought cooperation from all for revival of the industry.

3-month ban on poultry farming

The Puri administration has imposed a three-month ban on poultry farming in bird flu-hit areas of the district. As part of the containment measures, no poultry farming will be permitted within one km radius of the infected areas in Pipili, Satyabadi, Delang and Nimapara blocks. Poultry birds and eggs will not be allowed to be transported from areas falling within 10 km radius.