Two garment traders in Odisha's Sambalpur under GST scanner

SAMBALPUR: GST officials on Friday raided the premises of a Sambalpur-based garments shop, promoted by two persons, over allegations of tax evasion.

A 15-member GST team along with police raided the premises of the traders who deal in wholesale of readymade garments, located near the Bada Bazaar area of the city.

During the raid, the officials found that the business owners also own another entity.

After getting authorisation for the second entity, the officials took the files of both the businesses under scrutiny.

A GST official said the traders used to buy readymade garments from other states and sell it across western Odisha belt.

“We are going through the files and seizing the documents that raise suspicion. There are few missing documents for which we have issued spot summon to the business owners. All the doubtful documents will be seized and analysed after the raid,” he informed.