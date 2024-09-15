3,500 cusec water released from Kolab dam in Odisha

JEYPORE: Around 3,500 cusec water was released from Kolab dam reservoir on Saturday following opening of one gate by Upper Kolab authorities. The move was taken to release excess water accumulated following incessant rainfall in the area since the past few days.

Sources said owing to the continuous rains in catchment areas of Koraput, Semiliguda, Nandapur and Lamtaput for the last five days, water level at the dam reservoir had reached around 857. 15 metre as against its highest level of 858 metre.

Chief engineer-cum-basin manager of Indravati and Upper Kolab basin Santosh Kumar Mohapatra informed that the officials concerned are monitoring the release of water and people residing in river bank areas of Kolab have been asked to take necessary precautionary measures.

“The gate will remain open for the next 24 hours. Water will be released slowly to prevent overflow of river. Further action regarding release of water will be taken keeping in view the rainfall situation in the upcoming days in the catchment areas,” he added.