74-year-old woman stabbed to death by sons in Cuttack

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her two sons in their house at Mahanadi Vihar within Chauliaganj police limits here on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Anima Mohanty, 74. Though the motive behind the murder is unclear, it is suspected the two sons - Anshuman Mohanty (42) and Anurag Mohanty (38) - were facing mental health conditions.

A senior police officer said Anshuman has been arrested but Anurag is absconding.

The 74-year-old had been staying with sons Anshuman and Anurag in her double-storey house after the demise of her husband, who was a retired bank employee. Despite her age and poor eyesight, she took care of her sons due to their condition.

However, the siblings’ behaviour is believed to have worsened in the recent days. Though there is no official word on the health condition of both Anshuman and Anurag, police quoting locals said they had seen the siblings roaming near Phulnakhara a few days back. They were brought back to their house by some people.

On Friday, the brothers had gone somewhere in an auto-rickshaw along with Anima. They had left the house unlocked.

The siblings had also been giving away furniture and other assets from their house to scrap vendors free of cost.

On the day, Anshuman and Anurag stabbed Anima in the garage of their house over some provocation. Hearing the woman’s screams, neighbours informed police at around 7 am. A police team rushed to the spot and began a probe into the incident with the help of a scientific team.

After committing the crime, the siblings reportedly started cleaning the house and threw out Anima’s bed sheets, pillows, clothes and other items on the roadside.

Police said, a knife without handle, the weapon of offence, has been recovered from the spot. The victim’s body has been handed over to her cousin who resides in CDA. Further probe is on.

