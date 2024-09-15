Khimji’s fourth showroom to open at Samantarapur in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Leading jewellery brand Khimji Jewellers will unveil its fourth outlet in the state capital on Sunday. Spread over 6,000 sq feet, the showroom at Samantarapur Chowk will showcase an expansive and exquisite collection of gold, diamond, platinum and silver jewellery, along with a wide variety of fashion jewellery and corporate gifting options. The luxurious showroom, which is also Khimji’s ninth store in the state, will be inaugurated in presence of Khimji Jewellers director Mitesh Khimji, Sumeet Khimji and members of the Khimji family along with other dignitaries.

“This new showroom is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to offering the finest jewellery to our customers. We are grateful for the continued support and loyalty of our patrons and this store is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the shopping experience for our customers in Bhubaneswar. To celebrate this occasion, we are pleased to offer special discounts as a token of our gratitude. This new store furthers our dedication to providing exceptional value and a memorable shopping experience, ensuring our customers’ needs and preferences are always at the forefront,” said Mitesh Khimji.

As part of the inauguration, Khimji will offer 40 per cent discount on making charges of gold jewellery, 20 per cent off on diamond value, 20 per cent off on making charges of silver weight items and 10 per cent off on silver items.