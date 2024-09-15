Odisha: Kujang BDO, PS members at loggerheads in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension erupted at Kujang block of the district on Friday after elected representatives of various panchayats led by block chairperson Ninarani Sahoo allegedly assaulted block development officer (BDO) Deepak Prasad Swain. They also reportedly held Swain hostage and threatened to murder him if he did not award them contract work for all developmental projects.

Swain has sustained injuries in the head, chest and hands.

Sources said Swain was attending a public hearing at Paradipgarh panchayat when he received a phone call from chairperson Sahoo demanding his immediate presence at the block office. Soon after, vice-chairperson Gyanjit Swain too, allegedly threatened Swain to arrive at the block office within 10 minutes or be forcibly taken there. In response to the threats, he left the public meeting midway and headed for the block office.

However on his arrival, an irate group of sarpanches and panchayat samiti members from different panchayats allegedly forcibly escorted Swain to the conference hall where they attacked him further demanding him to allot all the contract works to them. They reportedly also forced Swain to sign some blank papers and false bills.

When Swain refused, they assaulted him causing injuries to his head, chest and hands, further threatening to murder him if he did not resign. On being informed, Kujang police reached the spot and rescued Swain and other block officials. Later, the BDO lodged an FIR against the elected representatives involved in assaulting him. He also sought intervention of district collector J Sonal to take appropriate action.