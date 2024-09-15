Youth leading change in India, says Governor Raghubar Das

BHUBANESWAR: With youth leading the change in the country and becoming job givers, India is poised to become the third largest economy of the world by 2030, said Governor Raghubar Das on Saturday. Addressing the 20th annual convocation of KIIT university here, Das said, “The country is going through both a challenging and exciting phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the vision of transforming the country into ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 and by 2030 we are expected to become the third largest economy of the world.”

The Governor said youth of the country will have a key role in it. He said youth are leading the change in the country and playing a leading role in innovations and start ups. “India is among the top three countries of the world in the startup ecosystem and youth are making unicorns and providing opportunities to lakhs of people. Our youth are not only shaping their careers, they are also shaping the country’s future,” Das said highlighting instead of job seekers youth in the country are now becoming job givers.

The Governor praised KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta for using education effectively as a tool to help under-privileged people integrate with the mainstream of society. On the occasion, KIIT-DU conferred Honoris Causa - DSc and D Litt degrees - on four eminent persons - Asian Institute of Gastroenterology & AIG Hosp i t a l s chair man Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, noted writer and spiritual thinker Chandra Bhanu Satpathy, KPIT Technologies co-founder, MD and CEO Kishor Patil and Odisha Athletics Association and Football Association of Odisha secretary Ashirbad Behera - for their pioneering contributions in the fields of healthcare, spiritualism, business and sports respectively.

As many as 7,283 students received their degrees at the convocation ceremony. This included 5,455 Bachelors, 1,597 Masters, and 186 PhD degrees. Medals were awarded to 59 students for their outstanding academic performances.