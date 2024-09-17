Odisha: Yet another croc attack, buffalo grazer killed

KENDRAPARA: The human-crocodile conflict around Bhitarkanika National Park has intensified with a 58-year-old killed by a crocodile on Monday.

Ajambar Nayak, a buffalo grazer from Ichapur village in Aul block, was attempting to cross a creek with his buffaloes when he was attacked and killed by the crocodile.

Nayak’s death marks the ninth fatal crocodile attack in the area within the past 13 months. According to forest range officer Chittaranjan Beura, Nayak was dragged away by the crocodile and his remains were found later near the Kharasrota riverbank. Portions of his body had been consumed by the predator.

The escalating number of attacks — 25 deaths over the past 29 months—has caused growing concern among riverside villagers. Crocodiles are frequently spotted in rivers, creeks, and water bodies throughout several blocks, including Aul, Rajkanika, Pattamundai, Mahakalapada, and Rajnagar in Kendrapara district, and Chandabali and Tihidi blocks in Bhadrak district.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said public awareness efforts have been ramped up. The Forest department is distributing posters, pamphlets, and using loudspeakers to caution villagers about the dangers of saltwater crocodiles.

Locals are advised to avoid entering the water bodies and to bathe only in designated barricaded areas. The Forest department has also announced a compensation of `6 lakh for Nayak’s family, after thorough inquiry.