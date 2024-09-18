BJP-Congress war of words at Subhadra launch event in Odisha

JEYPORE: High drama unfolded at the ground of Vikram Deb university here during the inauguration of state government’s Subhadra Yojana on Tuesday.

It all started when chief guest of the event, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, in his speech spoke on problems faced by tribal women while asking the state government to ensure their socio-economic development. He said the BJP government in the state did not fulfil its poll promise of giving Rs 50,000 to women of the state in one go. The government is also not clear on the benefits of the scheme for those availing widow pension, the legislator said.

Bahinipati’s speech evoked sharp reactions from BJP leaders and workers at the event who raised slogans against him. The saffron party activists said they had attended the event to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not the legislator. Gautam Samantaray of BJP who was defeated by Bahinipati from Jeypore Assembly seat, slammed the latter and accused him of misleading women on Subhadra Yojana for gaining political mileage.

Sources said Samantaray also allegedly misbehaved with Jeypore BDO Shakti Mohapatra and municipality executive Siddarth Patnaik for encouraging the Congress MLA to deliver an anti-government speech. On the other hand, Mohapatra and Patnaik lodged a complaint on the issue with Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan. The event, attended by thousands of women, was marred by verbal duels between Congress and BJP workers.