CM Mohan Charan Majhi to make aerial visit as Balasore battles flood

BARIPADA/BHUBANESWAR: With Subarnarekha in spate and swelling, flood-hit Balasore was staring at a grim scenario. Sources said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will make an aerial survey of affected areas on Wednesday.
The Central Water Commission has projected a severe flood in Subarnarekha which continued to rise. It is likely to go past 10.95 metre mark, its highest peak, causing severe flood in Basta, Bhgarai and Baliapal blocks in Balasore.
Subarnarekha apart, Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers pass through the district. Though the latter two have shown a receding trend, concerns continue due to slow discharge of water into the sea, cutting off communication while inundating villages in the three blocks.
Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the situation of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts along with other rain-hit districts and asked districts to deploy rescue and relief teams at strategic locations. During the meeting at Bhubaneswar, Balasore collector informed that around 400 persons in Bhogarai block have been shifted to transit shelters. The collector was asked to take up evacuation operation well in advance depending on the situation.
Due to rains and subsequent flood, communication in Bhograi block, particularly between Kumbhirgadi and Basuli Chowk, has been hit for the past three days. Three feet high floodwater overtopped the PMGSY road, leaving residents stranded. The entire Kumbhirgadi panchayat was submerged. Many villagers were unable to prepare cooked meals as their firewood and other supplies were damaged by the flood. The Bhusandeswar Shiva temple, a prominent religious site, was also severely impacted, with devotees from Odisha and West Bengal unable to visit the shrine.The body of a young man, swept away by floodwater was found in Naranmahanta padia in Palia under Baliapal block, although he remained unidentified.
The state government mobilised six ODRAF teams, 10 fire service teams, and one NDRF team for rescue operations in Balasore district. Similarly, Mayurbhanj district deployed seven ODRAF teams, one NDRF team, and 12 fire service teams to reach the affected villages and start rescue and recovery operations.
Baliapal tehsildar Janak Kumar Nayak acknowledged the severity of the situation, stating that some low-lying villages remain inundated and a survey team will soon assess the need for road improvements.
WATER LEVEL
Subarnarekha river stands at 10.70 mts, above the danger level of 10.36 mts.
Water logging in Anganwadi centre and UP School at Uluda, Bhograi block
Water logging on a road between Baliapal and Bishnupur in Baliapal block