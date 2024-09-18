CM Mohan Charan Majhi to make aerial visit as Balasore battles flood

BARIPADA/BHUBANESWAR: With Subarnarekha in spate and swelling, flood-hit Balasore was staring at a grim scenario. Sources said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will make an aerial survey of affected areas on Wednesday.

The Central Water Commission has projected a severe flood in Subarnarekha which continued to rise. It is likely to go past 10.95 metre mark, its highest peak, causing severe flood in Basta, Bhgarai and Baliapal blocks in Balasore.

Subarnarekha apart, Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers pass through the district. Though the latter two have shown a receding trend, concerns continue due to slow discharge of water into the sea, cutting off communication while inundating villages in the three blocks.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari reviewed the situation of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts along with other rain-hit districts and asked districts to deploy rescue and relief teams at strategic locations. During the meeting at Bhubaneswar, Balasore collector informed that around 400 persons in Bhogarai block have been shifted to transit shelters. The collector was asked to take up evacuation operation well in advance depending on the situation.