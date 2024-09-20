Odisha: Four Balasore blocks hit, people allege government apathy

BALASORE: Even as the water level of Subarnarekha river is going down, the flood situation remains grim in low-lying pockets of Bhograi, Baliapal and Jaleswar blocks of Balasore district.

Around 230 villages under 50 panchayats in the blocks are worst affected by the flood. Residents of Uluda, Khardipimpal, Kalikapur villages in Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks were forced to severe communication on a road between Paschimbard and Uluda as water from a tributary of Subarnarekha river, Andia Khal overflowed and entered the villages.

Residents said the tributary started overflowing after receiving water from West Bengal on Thursday morning. Amid the situation, residents of affected areas alleged the free kitchen run by the administration is yet to reach them. A video of a woman from Bishnupur expressing her ire over the alleged administrative apathy has gone viral on social media.

After Kumbhirgadi and Kulha panchayats in Bhograi block, Bada Talapada in Jamkunda in Balipal was adversely affected by the flood. Bada Talapada is located near Subarnarekha and the sea. Several families from the village took refuge on the roofs of their houses as floodwater submerged the village. The villagers were later shifted to safer places after repeated pleas to the local administration.

Chakradhar Sahoo, a local said Bada Talapada comprises two wards and has a population of over 1,500. “All the families in the village are adversely affected by the flood,” he said. Ward members Rabindra Dalei and Kanhu Mangaraj said the district administration has arranged free kitchen in the village but no dry food has yet been provided to the affected people.