Split-up syllabus in Plus II for timely completion of courses in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has introduced split-up syllabus system for Plus II students in higher secondary schools from the current session to ensure timely completion of courses and effective monitoring of the academic progress by the authorities.

Officials of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) said the system has already been introduced in Class XI and XII for Science and Commerce streams. Soon, it will be implemented in Arts and Vocational Education streams.

DHSE director Raghuram Iyer said, “Earlier, schools were free to decide their own way of completing the courses in the syllabus. But this system was making it difficult for principals and supervisory authorities to monitor the courses completed and the academic progress made in different subjects before the examinations. To address this problem, the new split-up system was first put in place up to secondary level and has now been introduced at the higher secondary level.”

Under the new system, the directorate has now specified the courses from syllabus to be covered subject-wise every month. As higher secondary schools have multiple subject teachers, chapters of the syllabus will be divided among them for early completion of the courses. The balance periods will be utilised for revision, doubt clearing and discussion on previous years questions.

“This will enable teachers to adopt a systematic and time-bound approach for course completion and revision, and also help students progress in their studies. Besides, the principals and supervising authorities will also be able to monitor the academic progress and the course completed by teachers on a regular basis,” said Iyer.

Sources said members of various syllabus committees in Arts, Science, Commerce and vocational streams were consulted by the DHSE and Council of Higher Secondary Education before preparing the split-up syllabus for Plus II students.