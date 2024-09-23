Government orders judicial probe into assault on army officer, fiancée

BHUBANESWAR: Under mounting pressure and widespread criticism, the Odisha government late on Sunday ordered a judicial probe into the alleged assault of an army officer and sexual harassment of his fiancée at Bharatpur police station.

The probe will be conducted by Justice Chittaranjan Das who will submit the report in 60 days, a release from the office of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The chief minister also requested the High Court to monitor the Crime Branch investigation into the incident.

The chief minister’s announcement comes two days after leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

Stating that the chief minister gives utmost importance to the rule of law in the state, the release said the state government has tremendous respect for the Indian Army. The government has undertaken several measures for protection of dignity, security and rights of women in the state, it said and added that police personnel involved in the incident have been suspended and cases filed against them.

The government said action has also been taken against the youths who harassed the army officer and his fiancée. “The government is committed to take stringent action against all those proved guilty in the incident,” it added.

The chief minister discussed the matter at a high-level meeting attended by the two deputy chief ministers KV Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, advocate general Pitambar Acharya, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP YB Khurania.

Earlier, the two deputy CMs, revenue and law ministers met the army officer and his fiancée at the state guest house on the instruction of the chief minister. Father of the army officer’s fiancée and several ex-servicemen were also present.

BJD calls 6-hour bandh

The BJD has called for a six-hour Bhubaneswar bandh on September 24 to protest the alleged assault on an army officer and sexual harassment of his fiancée at Bharatpur police station. Chairman of BJD steering committee Debi Mishra said the bandh will be effective from 6 am to 12 noon. However, emergency services will be out of the purview of the shutdown