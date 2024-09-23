Solarising Rourkela initiative poised for a major boost

ROURKELA: After a slow start, the Solarising Rourkela initiative, aimed at replacing 30 per cent of conventional energy with solar energy by 2030, is set for a major boost. Rourkela is one of three cities in Odisha chosen by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) as a model for solar energy generation.

Sources said recent developments indicate a promising shift in Rourkela’s solar energy campaign, which had seen minimal progress over the past three years. On September 13, Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) launched a mass awareness campaign from its Burla headquarters in Sambalpur. This campaign aims to promote solar rooftop solutions across western Odisha, with a particular focus on Rourkela. The initiative supports the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) and aligns with the state’s Renewable Energy (RE) Policy.

TPWODL sources stated that Rourkela and Sundargarh district have high insolation potential. Given Rourkela’s pollution levels, the focus is on reducing conventional energy consumption and carbon emissions through increased solar adoption.

Currently, Rourkela has 158 functional on-grid power generation systems with capacities ranging from 2 to 10 kilowatt (KW). These include 13 government buildings, 65 commercial establishments and 80 domestic households. Solar energy now meets their daytime power needs, with energy bills reduced by 50-60 per cent. Government offices operating only during the day have seen reductions in conventional energy consumption of up to 70 per cent. There are about 1,500 pending applications in the MNRE portal from Rourkela.