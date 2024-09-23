Solarising Rourkela initiative poised for a major boost

ROURKELA: After a slow start, the Solarising Rourkela initiative, aimed at replacing 30 per cent of conventional energy with solar energy by 2030, is set for a major boost. Rourkela is one of three cities in Odisha chosen by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) as a model for solar energy generation.
Sources said recent developments indicate a promising shift in Rourkela’s solar energy campaign, which had seen minimal progress over the past three years. On September 13, Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL) launched a mass awareness campaign from its Burla headquarters in Sambalpur. This campaign aims to promote solar rooftop solutions across western Odisha, with a particular focus on Rourkela. The initiative supports the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) and aligns with the state’s Renewable Energy (RE) Policy.
TPWODL sources stated that Rourkela and Sundargarh district have high insolation potential. Given Rourkela’s pollution levels, the focus is on reducing conventional energy consumption and carbon emissions through increased solar adoption.
Currently, Rourkela has 158 functional on-grid power generation systems with capacities ranging from 2 to 10 kilowatt (KW). These include 13 government buildings, 65 commercial establishments and 80 domestic households. Solar energy now meets their daytime power needs, with energy bills reduced by 50-60 per cent. Government offices operating only during the day have seen reductions in conventional energy consumption of up to 70 per cent. There are about 1,500 pending applications in the MNRE portal from Rourkela.
TPWODL CEO Parveen Verma said the company’s campaign will include comprehensive educational efforts to inform residents, businesses and industries about the benefits of solar power, available subsidies, and installation processes. “With 280 to 300 sunny days annually and a diverse landscape, western Odisha is well-positioned to lead in solar energy generation. TPWODL aims to equip all households within Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits with solar power up to 3 KW, targeting 1,000 new solar connections in the coming year,” he asserted.
A senior TPWODL officer said increasing consumer interest is because of attractive MNRE subsidies, high-quality equipment and a five-year service guarantee. The company operates three certified laboratories in western Odisha.
The solar project, which began three years ago with goals to cover 54 government and around 5,000 private buildings, is way behind schedule. Plans for a 30-megawatt solar park remain stalled, awaiting government approval.
Rourkela ADM and RMC commissioner Ashutosh Kulkarni said RMC plans to extend the solar initiative to more government buildings and will launch public outreach programmes to further encourage people and businesses to adopt solar energy.