BJD urges BJP to prioritise implementation of existing economic schemes in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD on Tuesday called upon the BJP to desist from making token changes in policies and programmes of the previous government and focus on proper implementation of the existing schemes for economic development of the state.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD national spokespersons Santrupt Misra and Sasmit Patra cited the working paper of the recent Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), highlighting economic progress in the state between 2000 and 2024.

“The BJP government should follow the economic policy followed by the previous BJD government which has been commended by the recent report of the Centre,” they said.

The BJD spokespersons stated that when former chief minister Naveen Patnaik came to power in 2000, the state’s economy was in bankrupt condition. Odisha had taken around Rs 144 crore overdraft to run the government. The economy of the state made a turnaround because of the economic policy of the BJD government.