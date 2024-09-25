Structural remains detected in ground survey at Konark’s Sun temple

BHUBANESWAR: A few structural remains have been detected from the ground penetrating radar survey that was carried out at Sun temple in Konark.

The survey by Archaeological Survey of India and CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) concluded on Tuesday.

While a continuous pattern is being seen in the northeastern side, the remains appear segregated in the southeastern side.

“We have detected structural remains three to four feet below the surface level in both northeastern and southeastern sides of the Jagamohan. However, it is too early to say what these remains are. They may be walls, pillars or just stones,” said ASI, Puri circle head DB Gadnayak.

CSIR-NGRI had started ground penetrating radar survey to trace the habitational profile of the Sun temple complex. The Puri circle of ASI plans to excavate the area around the Jagamohan to ascertain if there is any stone lump and structure beneath the surface.

“There are plans for beautification and setting up tourist amenities on the outer complex of the temple. While there will be rest rooms for senior citizens, toilet complexes will also come up. Before initiating the work, we wanted to check if there are any heritage remains under the surface,” said Gadnayak. Permission of the DG ASI will be sought to excavate the two areas.