Incessant rains paralyse Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Following continuous rains for over three days triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, many areas of Kendrapara district have been submerged. Waterlogging has severely impacted daily life, especially in low-lying areas.

Hundreds of fishing vessels remain docked at Kharinashi, Jamboo, Kajalapatia, Bahakuda, and Talachua, as fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea due to the adverse weather conditions. “We will take action against those who ignore warnings,” said additional district magistrate, Kendrapara Nilu Mohapatra.

Residents in Pattamundai, Marsaghai, Rajnagar, and Rajkanika are grappling with flooded homes, while villages across the district remain waterlogged. Slum dwellers in Kendrapara town are among the worst affected, with knee-deep water forcing many to seek refuge in nearby buildings.

The flooding has disrupted vehicular movement. With limited vehicles on the road auto-rickshaw drivers are charging exorbitant fares. Boats in riverside villages have ceased operations due to inclement weather.

The situation has also highlighted the district’s poor infrastructure, with broken roads and faulty drainage systems worsening the crisis. “The rains have turned small potholes into large craters, creating traffic bottlenecks,” said Biswanath Behera, a retired engineer from Kendrapara.