Odisha cabinet approves Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet presided by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday approved the new state-sector umbrella scheme Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana with an outlay of Rs 1,423.47 crore.

The cabinet also approved the draft Data Dissemination Policy of Official Statistics, 2024 along with the proposal for construction of 555 residential quarters for staff of the Orissa High Court on 10 acre land in Cuttack.

Briefing mediapersons, Law and Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana, which aims to increase milk production in the state, will benefit more than 15.47 lakh farmers. The state government will provide assistance for establishing small dairy units, subsidised calf feed, enhanced coverage under livestock insurance and strengthening dairy cooperatives under the scheme, he said.

The state government will bear 85 per cent of the insurance premium for livestock while the rest 15 per cent will be paid by the owners. Under the sub-scheme Go Sampad Bima Yojana, the state government has made a provision of Rs 187.42 crore to benefit three lakh farmers.

He said Rs 476 crore has been allotted for the Go Palana Yojana which will benefit 31,500 farmers. Besides, Rs 110.23 crore has been provided for buffalo entrepreneurship scheme and Rs 216.09 crore for calf-rearing programme which will cover 75,000 farmers.

More than six lakh farmers will benefit from the incentive to dairy sector for which Rs 166.43 crore has been allotted. While Rs 25.52 crore has been provided for strengthening OMFED, Rs 200.68 crore has been sanctioned for feed and fodder production sub-scheme. This will cover more than five lakh farmers, he added.