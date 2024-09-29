Odisha HC takes stock of Cuttack city roads ahead of Durga Puja

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and all other departments concerned with civic issues of the city to make a coordinated effort to ensure timely repair of roads before the Durga Puja festival.

The special bench for considering suo motu PILs on civic problems in Cuttack city issued the direction after taking on record affidavits filed by superintending engineer, Roads & Buildings (Cuttack) Pravash Kumar Majhi and CMC city engineer Atanu Kumar Samanta.

The bench of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh observed that there is a need to improve coordination between the departments.

The bench also expressed concern on the “incongruity between the data of good roads as stated by the principal secretary (Works) which starkly contrasts with potholed reality.”

Principal secretary, Works department Vir Vikram Yadav appearing through virtual mode had submitted that some roads are in good condition, some require minor repair work and other roads require extensive repair. He assured that the works would be completed by October 5. On the court’s concern, Yadav assured that the repair works will be closely monitored. Complaints regarding quality of work shall also be looked into and necessary corrective measures taken, he said.