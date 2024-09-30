Man kills friend over alcohol in Odisha, held

SAMBALPUR: Bargarh police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing his friend following a brawl over alcohol. The incident took place in Bandutikra area within Bargarh Town police limits on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Magshira Sahu, a daily wager. Police said Sahu was in an inebriated state when he was nabbed. The weapon of offence was also seized from him. The deceased is Sushanta Sahu (36) who was also a daily wager.

Sources said Sahu used to create ruckus after getting drunk owing to which Sushanta always advised him to stop drinking. On Saturday, a similar dispute broke out between the duo which turned into a physical fight and in a fit of rage, Sahu axed Sushanta to death. Following the incident, he hid the deceased’s body and fled from the village.

Bargarh SDPO, Padarabinda Tripathy said, “We nabbed the accused in the afternoon. His mental condition does not seem to be stable. Though he has no criminal antecedents, he is unable to remember why he killed his neighbour. It was the outcome of sudden provocation.”