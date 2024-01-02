Odisha: Online registration for BSKY Nabin card to start from Jan 6

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three days after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Nabin card for families left out of the health assurance scheme in the first two phases, the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday announced to start their registration from January 6.

In a letter to the district collectors, Health Secretary Shalini Pandit stated the registration portal www.bskynabin.odisha.gov.in will be open from January 6 to January 16 for eligible families to apply for the BSKY Nabin card online.

Pandit said IEC documents containing information regarding the card and registration process have also been prepared for sharing with public and reaching out to the beneficiaries. The materials can be shared on social media platforms and district website, while public awareness will also be undertaken through field functionaries of different departments such as Mission Shakti, Panchayati Raj, School and Mass Education.

As per the health department order, the state government will provide Rs 1 lakh to each district to carry out the awareness activities from January 1 to January 16.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the BSKY Nabin on December 29 announcing that the card will cover all left-out families in rural areas except regular government employees and income tax payers.

The card holders will be provided cashless care in private hospitals for critical ailments.

Those eligible under the scheme will be entitled to cashless coverage of Rs 5 lakh per annum (up to Rs 10 lakh for women members of a family), in empanelled private hospitals both inside and outside the state, for identified critical illnesses.

