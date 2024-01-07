Odisha: PM to launch expansion of NH-49 in Feb, says Jal Shakti Minister Tudu

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to repair and expand the NH-49 passing through Mayurbhanj district and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the project, said Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Minister Bishweswar Tudu. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Tudu said the government is willing to provide funds for the development of national highways across the country.

“The 17-km stretch of NH-49 beginning at Dwarsuni ghat has turned into a death trap, claiming numerous lives and injuring many over the years in absence of repair and expansion due to the alleged apathy of the state government and this time the NHAI will take it up,” Tudu stated.

Though there were demands from many quarters to prevent road accidents, the Forest department under whose jurisdiction the NH passes, had always been citing numerous reasons not to give access to take up the repair work. That is why the development work of the NH on the ghat road was delayed, the minister said. “With the Prime Minister intervening and laying the foundation for the expansion project by February, the concern will be addressed soon,” he asserted.

Two days back, a tanker collided with a tea-packets carrying container on the NH at Dwarsuni ghat killing the drivers of both the vehicles. “As per official reports, as many as 40 people lost their lives and more than 200 sustained injuries in more than 160 accidents on the damaged road within a couple of years,” the minister cited.

