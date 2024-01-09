Drink from tap a transformative initiative of Odisha govt, says CM 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the 24X7 drink from tap is a transformative facility created by the Odisha government which even bigger cities like Mumbai and New Delhi do not have.

Addressing an induction ceremony of 504 junior engineers (civil) at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said his government has taken up a drive to bring transformation in every sector of society and also to foster visible improvement in the quality of life of the people.

Welcoming the new engineers, the chief minister advised them to follow the 5T principles to bring transformation in their work. “You will see the complete transformation of Odisha in your lifetime. And you will be a catalyst of that transformation,” he added.

The chief minister said the engineers will work in urban and rural areas of the state to build infrastructure for providing basic amenities to people. Provision of drinking water, sanitation, success of schemes like Basudha, Garima, Drink From Tap, housing facility for urban poor under Jaga Mission and many other programmes will be directly managed by these new engineers at the grassroots.

