Passenger train to start service from Nilagiri today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a long wait, Nilagiri, the first princely state to merge with Odisha after the country’s independence, is all set to be connected by rail.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to dedicate the Balasore-Gopinathpur passenger line in Balasore district and flag off Gopinathpur (Nilagiri)-Balasore new MEMU train service on Saturday. The minister is also slated to lay the foundation for the subway and inaugurate a passenger reservation system (PRS) booking counter at Betnoti railway station.

With the inauguration of the new passenger line between Gopinathpur and Balasore, people of the area will be able to avail of passenger train services for the first time. Three pairs of MEMU trains will run on the route daily.

Similarly, the new PRS counter at Betnoti will benefit passengers of Mayurbhanj district for booking reserved tickets. As a part of providing more passenger amenities and safety, a subway will be constructed at Betnoti station. It will ensure smooth entry and exit of passengers to the station and the local residents will be able to commute through the subway without crossing the railway track, said a railway official.

