Upgrade of health centre to trauma care hub sought

BARIPADA: Residents of Baisinga in Mayurbhanj district have urged the state government to upgrade the century-old health centre located near NH-18 into a trauma care centre.

Stating that NH-18 is an accident-prone highway, the residents said there is an urgent need to upgrade the health facility to a trauma care centre to provide specialised care to people suffering serious injuries in road mishaps.

The locals further said they have been demanding for upgradation of the heath centre since the past 25 years.

In October 2023, villagers of 21 panchayats in Baisinga had also staged protest over the demand. However, no steps have been taken in this regard.